John Goodman confirmed that Roseanne Barr’s character will meet her maker and be killed off when the spinoff The Connors air this fall on ABC.

It’s a pretty final ending, the TV husband told The Sunday Times, which will leave Goodman’s character Dan “mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” he said.

ABC, however, hasn’t spilled the tea about how Roseanne’s crass character will make her spectacular exit from the show and has only said there will be “a sudden turn of events”.

When ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey fired Barr in May for her malicious tweets calling former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is an ape, we all rejoiced.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a statement.

Many applauded ABC for giving up their ratings powerhouse to take the moral high ground, but execs soon announced they had figured out a way to make back their coins and still capitalize on Barr’s fanbase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter this week ABC greenlit The Conners, a 10-episode spinoff that will feature the same family (minus Barr) to premiere in the fall.

THR reports the sitcom will follow the daily struggles and shenanigans of the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to juggle life in ways they never have before.

The show will star basically everyone from the original series except for Barr and ABC stressed during its announcement on Thursday that she would have nothing to do with the new show, financially or creatively.

Roseanne Barr will reportedly retain her rights to the Roseanne Conner character—only. Nothing else.