ABC may have quickly squashed the Roseanne show reboot last month after controversial star Roseanne Barr posted racist views via Twitter, but the network has come up with a way to keep the rest of the cast out of the unemployment office.

ABC has greenlit The Conners, a 10-episode spinoff that will feature the same family (minus Barr) and premiere in the fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports the comedy will follow the daily struggles and travails of the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to juggle life in ways they never have before.

–Obama skewers Trump in new statement on immigration policy without mentioning his name —

–Jay-Z shares how he met Beyonce and almost blew it in new song —

–Man who brutally raped and killed 7-year-old Black girl in casino bathroom seeks parole, writes pathetic apology letter to girl’s family–

The show will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman—basically, everyone but Roseanne Barr. And ABC stressed in making its announcement on Thursday that Barr has nothing to do with the new show, financially or creatively. Barr will retain rights to the Roseanne Conner character.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said in a statement published by THR. “I agreed to the settlement order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone.”

ABC cancelled Roseanne May 22 after a Twitterstorm ignited when Barr, a devout and vocal supporter of President Trump, compared Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.