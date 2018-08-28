The Download | August 28th: A nine-year-old in Denver, Colorado, commits suicide after being bullied + Serena Williams new ad + Odell Beckham JR. is making NFL history

In another tragic case of children gone too soon, a nine-year- old in Denver, Colorado committed suicide after being bullied because of his sexuality. Jamel myles told his mother over the summer that he was gay and was proud to tell his peers at joe shoemaker elementary school about his identity. After four days of school, he was bullied and even told to “kill himself”. His mother, Leia Pierce, later found her son dead in their home.

The hashtag #jamelmyles started to trend as people called for an end to this brutal treatment.

In the world of sports, Serena Williams, is making a statement with her Beats By Dre, commercial alongside rappers Nicki Minaj and Nas. The commercial shows Serena being pulled in two directions and ultimately just doing things her way like the boss she is.

Salute to the Queen!

And in NFL— Giants player, Odell Beckham Jr., is securing the bags and breaking records. The 25-year-old recently signed a 95 millions contract extension –making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Now that’s a game changer! What would you do with 95 mill?