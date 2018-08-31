Bless her heart.

Ariana Grande tried her best to belt out an Aretha Franklin standard at the Queen of Soul’s homegoing in short black dress.

Grande appeared nervous for good reason as she made her way to the front of Greater Grace Temple, apparently unclear where she was supposed to stand for her performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande sings ‘Natural Woman’ at funeral celebration for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. https://t.co/zqCEpmMPJ5 pic.twitter.com/rhf5KyM5aN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018



She made it through, collecting an awkward hug from the pastor after her performance.

And, of course, Black Twitter came with the correction.

“#ArianaGrande don’t know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart,” tweeted one, Tenisha Taylor Bell.

None of #ArianaGrande‘s black friends told her how to dress for a black funeral? #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral — Martina (@martinasg0221) August 31, 2018

#ArianaGrande

Weak performance

Dress too short

This girl is “unchurched “#ArethaFranklinFuneral — JEM21st Century (@JaneMcK89251728) August 31, 2018

Speak up Baby, the church mothers can’t hear you . #ArianaGrande #ArethaFranklinFuneral — ChrissyBoHissy (@misschattylue) August 31, 2018