Bless her heart.
Ariana Grande tried her best to belt out an Aretha Franklin standard at the Queen of Soul’s homegoing in short black dress.
Grande appeared nervous for good reason as she made her way to the front of Greater Grace Temple, apparently unclear where she was supposed to stand for her performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”
WATCH: Ariana Grande sings ‘Natural Woman’ at funeral celebration for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. https://t.co/zqCEpmMPJ5 pic.twitter.com/rhf5KyM5aN
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018
She made it through, collecting an awkward hug from the pastor after her performance.
This whole moment was just awkward for so many reasons…🤦🏽♀️ #ArethaFranklinHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/8osQFxGgaY
— Tarah (@YayItsTarah) August 31, 2018
And, of course, Black Twitter came with the correction.
“#ArianaGrande don’t know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart,” tweeted one, Tenisha Taylor Bell.
None of #ArianaGrande‘s black friends told her how to dress for a black funeral? #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral
— Martina (@martinasg0221) August 31, 2018
#ArianaGrande
Weak performance
Dress too short
This girl is “unchurched “#ArethaFranklinFuneral
— JEM21st Century (@JaneMcK89251728) August 31, 2018
#ArianaGrande ,sis, we don’t dress like that at Black funerals…
Chile 🙄
…and these vocals#ArethaFuneral#ArethaFranklinFuneral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/Ga0MZUISu3
— I AM KIARA (@OriginalFox_) August 31, 2018
Speak up Baby, the church mothers can’t hear you . #ArianaGrande #ArethaFranklinFuneral
— ChrissyBoHissy (@misschattylue) August 31, 2018
Who exactly requested Ariana grande sing at the funeral? If it wasn’t #arethafranklin that person should be fired. Probably this girls first funeral doesn’t know what to wear. So wrong #ArianaGrande
— KayG (@KingGristleSr) August 31, 2018
Took a lunch break during #ArethaHomegoing because #BishopEllis said they have that #ArianaGrande on the menu. #thatwasntracistatall 🙄 pic.twitter.com/44n9KT5vNV
— KingB✨ (@BRANDAN313) August 31, 2018
Why ain’t none of y’all tell Ariana about the proper attire 😩😂😂 #issaNO background singers sang her down!!! #ArianaGrande #ArethaFranklinFuneral #AreathaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/jEnaMfDzr4
— LatriceRenee (@Detroiter4life) August 31, 2018