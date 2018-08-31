Ariana Grande, left, laughs with Bishop Charles H. Ellis during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bless her heart.

Ariana Grande tried her best to belt out an Aretha Franklin standard at the Queen of Soul’s homegoing in short black dress.

Grande appeared nervous for good reason as she made her way to the front of Greater Grace Temple, apparently unclear where she was supposed to stand for her performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”


She made it through, collecting an awkward hug from the pastor after her performance.

And, of course, Black Twitter came with the correction.

“#ArianaGrande don’t know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart,” tweeted one, Tenisha Taylor Bell.