Tyga claims he is responsible for helping ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner level up to the Black cultural appropriator she is today.

In an interview on Thursday’s episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, the “Rack City” rapper, 28, took credit for putting the 21-year-old reality star’s career on the map.

“Everybody know that, that’s public…we ain’t gonna run from that,” he told Minaj, 35.

“But a lot of men say stuff like that, Tyga,” she replied. “But what about all the work that this person is doing as well for their career?”

Tyga explained: “You gotta look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught.”

“It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this, you should add that because you need black people to f— with you”, he continued, adding, “if you ain’t got black people behind you, you ain’t got nothing.”

“I had a lot to do with all that, which I don’t need credit for,” Tyga stated, before also claiming that he helped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with her line of successful Lip Kits, PEOPLE reports.

“I don’t need to go online and tell people I did this and I’m the one that helped her coming up with these colors and names on her…what is it, the lip line things? It was a lot of stuff,” he shared.

Last month, Forbes claimed she was on track to become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female,” as her Kylie Cosmetics empire is reportedly worth $900 million.

Tyga also noted that the pair “had a good time” during their nearly three-year relationship, and he wasn’t “bitter” about their break up.

“We went our separate ways and we’re both doing good,” he continued. When asked during the episode if he missed her, he replied: “Nah, I’m good.”

