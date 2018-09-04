Hip Hop star Cardi B space“> took to Instagram to show us the chubby little fingers of her sweet baby girl, which means we’re a mere toe or a plump side cheek away from fully seeing Kulture right?

“I needed a girl like you,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram and the web certainly couldn’t resist gushing over it.

“@iamcardib awwww look at her lil hand🤚n fingers!!!! Babies 🏻r soo perfect 🏼n BEAUTIFUL!!!! Can’t wait to see ur lil princess 🏻 !!!!” said one fan @fadelabbas101683.

“She’s a blessing and congratulations,” said @sarahluvzace.

Cardi keeps teasing us and recently hit the VMA stage with a blanket in hand to prank us into thinking she was going to debut her baby girl on the world stage.

There’s even rumor Cardi and husband Offset have a Mona Scott-Young produced reality show on the way, which Scott-Young hinted in July on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The hit-making couple celebrated the impending arrival of their daughter with a lavish, star-studded baby shower in Atlanta and cameras were there recording all aspects of it.

The glamorous affair attracted several celebrity guests and the expectant parents were dripping in diamonds when they entered the party.

So Cardi could be waiting for the airing of the reality show before the big Kulture reveal?

Everybody wants to know who Kulture looks like. While Cardi once said her baby looks like her sister, Offset posted that Kulture is his mini-me.

Offset, who is part of the trap music powerhouse Migos, seems to be enamored with his daughter and revealed on his Instagram stories that he got a new face tattoo with her name.