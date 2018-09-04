Kanye West’s admitted taste for adult films has piqued the interest of Pornhub and even inspired them to offer him an opportunity to serve as creative director of the first Pornhub Awards this week. Not only that, but the site even extended the rapper a chance to direct his own adult film, a source told Page Six.

READ MORE: Nike launches powerful Colin Kaepernick campaign

An unnamed source told the outlet, “There are some insane negotiations going on” for West to be creative director of the show.

The awards show is set to take place in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday and will be hosted by adult film star Asa Akira. West had earlier described his porn connoisseurship.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West revealed a couple of startling things. When asked if having kids curbed his views about women he said, “Nah, I still look at Pornhub.”

He then went on to name the categories on the site he enjoys the most. Kimmel tried to get the actor to pull back a bit from being so open saying that he didn’t have to reveal so much. West replied:

“I mean, what’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t?”

That exchange caught the attention of Pornhub and they gave the rapper a free lifetime premium membership, along with the offer for the hosting gig and a chance to dabble in directing a porn of his own.

READ MORE: Philadephia police officer who shot Black man in the back will be indicted for murder

Although there are more tawdry categories for the awards show, there are more mainstream categories as well and the rapper’s wife wife Kim Kardashian West is a nominee for “Celebrity of the Year.” His sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, fellow rapper Cardi B and pop superstar Justin Bieber are as well.