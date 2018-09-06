It looks like Oprah Winfrey may have found the fountain of youth.

This week the BeyHive was all abuzz when photos of the new cover of O Magazine surfaced featuring the media mogul looking incredibly youthful while wearing Beyoncé’s Ivy Park active wear.

On the October issue cover, which was photographed by Ruven Afanador, the 64-year-old is wearing a trendy sequined Ivy Park boxing robe.

“🚨Ring the alarm!🚨Our #Beyoncé approved October cover is here,” reads the Oprah magazine caption on Instagram.

Oprah and Beyoncé have always had a great rapport, and Winfrey says that although every guest asks her the same question after their interviews – she was still shocked when Bey asked it.

“Everybody that I ever interviewed after every interview at some point somebody would say, ‘How was that? Was that OK? How’d I do?’ And that is whether it was Barack Obama or Beyonce or the guy who murdered his kids or the guy who molested kids or somebody who had gone on and lost their family,” Winfrey said during a panel last year.

“Everybody just wants to know that you heard me, you saw me, and that what I said mattered,” Winfrey continued, explaining this question is the “common denominator” for all her guests no matter who they are.

But when Beyonce leaned over and asked for reassurance she ws still taken aback.

“When I got to Beyoncé, I said, ‘Girrrrrrl, you’re Beyoncé,” Winfrey joked.

