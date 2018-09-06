Let’s be honest – it’s hard (like, really, really hard) to dislike Idris Elba.

On Thursday, The London-born actor turned 46 and even thought it looks like our longstanding wish of him becoming the next James Bond may not come true, fans won’t have to wait too long to see him on screen as he gets set to reprise the role of troubled detective John Luther for his hit BBC, Luther.

It feels like just yesterday when his portrayal of Stringer Bell on The Wire put him on our radars and he was so convincing playing the Baltimore drug runner that many us of swore he was was American.

Until we heard that accent, and then… *insert swoon*

On the off chance that you still don’t get what all the hype is about, below are 5 reasons why so many people think Idris Elba is bae.

He’s masterful at his craft

After years of tricking us with his B’more accent, when The Wire wrapped up production Elba bagged himself a six episode stint in the US version of The Office, brought to life the moody BBC detective drama Luther, and nabbed big screen roles such as the lead in Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom and Captain Janek in Ridley Scott’s Prometheus in 2015.

His chameleon-like ability to transform into such complex characters means he’s more than just a pretty face – the man can seriously act his but off while looking like he’s not even trying.

And never one to rest on his laurels, Elba recently made his directorial debut in his new film Yardie which was released earlier this month.

“It’s a bit of a cliched journey for any actor to go into directing, isn’t it?” Elba once mused.

“I definitely always saw myself sitting in the hot seat one day. I remember watching Ridley Scott work and thinking, I want to do that, watching Guillermo del Toro work, watching Cary Fukunaga work and thinking, Wow.”

He doesn’t take himself too seriously

Most A-listers dream of living out their days on swanky yachts with George Clooney and his crew while reveling over what life must be like for us mere mortals. But not Idris! Even when he’s hobnobbing with the cool kids, he’s always ready to let loose and get the party started.

In his spare time, he’s a DJ (and sometimes rapper) whose worked with the likes of Jay-Z, played at several music festivals around the world and even got the party started at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception while the newlyweds engaged in a royal dance-off with their in-laws.

He can commit

For as long as most of us can remember, the 45-year-old has been considered one of the hottest available bachelors on the planet.

But in February, fans on both side of the pond felt a tinge of jealousy after the British movie star got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, 29, at a screening for Yardie.

The public display of love went down in front of an audience at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London and soon footage of the beautiful moment went viral.

The lovebirds started dating last year after they met in Canada while the actor was making the movie The Mountain Between Us which co-starred Kate Winslet.

He’s OUR real life James Bond

Speculation that the 45-year-old is in line to be the first Black actor to play British spy 007 has been raging for a decade now, with several white industry folks speaking up with thinly veiled objections that basically amount to, “We don’t want a Black Bond!”

"No, Idris Elba. You cannot be #JamesBond, no matter how many tweets you put out fishing for attention. It’s not because you are a gentleman of colour. It’s because James Bond isn’t…"#IdrisElba007 pic.twitter.com/cwqkRnTisU — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 13, 2018

Despite the side-eye worthy comments, Ebla has always been gracious.

“By the time they even get to another James Bond I might have moved on a little bit from the bracket which is ‘virile, semi-young, good-looking,'” he joked dismissing the persistent rumors.

Well look at him!

Even though he is talented and charming, it would be dishonest not to admit that a large part of Elba’s appeal comes from the fact that he’s the living personification of, “Tall, dark and handsome.”

Happy birthday boo!