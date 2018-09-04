Pull up a seat next to theGrio’s style correspondent Johnny Wright for the latest episode of Black Glam where he takes us inside the world of celebrity styling and shares stories from the folks who beautify the biggest Black stars in the industry.

Today’s guest is Johnny Wright’s good friend Tym Wallace, a celebrity hairstylist from Chicago who now calls downtown Los Angeles home. The beauty industry expert has done the tresses of a litany of superstars such as Taraji P. Henson, Cardi B., Mary J. Blige, and Yara Shahidi.

In this interview, Wallace shares with Wright how he snagged his first celebrity client. “A client of mine named Kijafa Vick (wife of Michael Vick) was good friends with NeNe Leakes at the time that I was living in Philadelphia. NeNe came to the city and needed her hair done and the rest is history,” he says.

But Wallace also points out that he has paid his dues in the industry. When having a list of celebrity clients was just a dream, Wallace served as the assistant to glam squad assistants during Fashion Week in New York. “I was so hungry to move to New York and take things to the next level, I was willing to live on the street or in a shelter. As long as I have these hands, I’ll be alright. Give me a month,” he recalls of his ambitious past.

A Wake-Up Call

Wallace is a long way from those days with a robust portfolio of clients to back it up, but he still has him humbling moments. He shares with Wright a recent health scare that reminded him to take care of himself.

“Four weeks ago, I woke up with a lot of pressure on my chest and I was really short of breath. I went to the ER and I found out I had three blood clots in one of my lungs and one blood clot in my leg,” he reveals.

The moment put priorities into perspective for Wallace who credits God with shepherding his life and career to this point. “i love God, but I still turn up,” jokes Wallace.

Watch the interview to hear the advice Wright and Wallace offer to aspiring beauty industry pros and check out Wallace’s hilarious answer to a question about styling a celebrity in heaven.

