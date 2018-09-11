Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson took to Twitter on Saturday to tell his fans that he recently suffered a mini-stroke and he is using the social media forum to educate the public.

“Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what’s known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini-stroke,” the 50-year-old track celebrity posted on Twitter. “The good news is I’m back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery.”

Fans immediately rushed in to offer the love and support to Johnson, owner of four Olympic gold medals and winner of eight world championships.

“I’m sending the most focused and determined man I know loads of love and best wishes,” tweeted Welsh gymnast Gabby Logan. “You will be back on track in no time. Wishing you the speediest of full recoveries.”

Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy tweeted, “Get well soon Michael, sorry to hear you’ve been unwell, but glad you’re on the mend.”

Tweeted Olympian sprinter and hurdler Colin Jackson, “That’s fabulous news that you are on the road to recovery. All the best wishes buddy.”

A Transient Ischemic Attack is often referred to as a mini-stroke, but it by no means should be taken lightly, the medical community warns. Those who suffer Transient Ischemic Attacks, also known as TIAs, are likely to experience a full-blown stroke in the future, the American Stroke Association warns the public.

Johnson followed up Saturday’s revelation with a series of tweets designed to educate.

“It seems these things can affect anyone even the once fastest man in the world!” Johnson posted. “I’m no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination.”

He also tweeted that he intends to stay in touch with his fans about how everything goes.

“I will be posting updates on my recovery often,” he tweeted. “Thanks for all the words of encouragement!”