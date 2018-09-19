A Texas superintendent was so pissed at a football player that he resorted to making a racist comment about a Black quarterback.

Lynn Redden, the Onalaska ISD Superintendent blasted Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and wrote on social media that “you can’t count on a Black quarterback,” after the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” he said of the former Clemson star. “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a Black quarterback.” Redden told the Houston Chronicle he deleted the comment after he realized it was a public post.

After backlash for the racist comment Redden walked back the comment and apologized after posting it on the Houston Chronicle’s Facebook page.

“I totally regret it,” Redden told the newspaper.

Redden tried and failed to clean up his comment by adding that he was referring to lack of statistical success of black quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success,” he told the newspaper.

Redden said he hopes none of the students saw his post.

“I wish it had never been posted,” he said.

However, Matt Ericksen, who told the newspaper about the comment wants to see Redden punished for the insensitive comment.

“It’s important to make sure horrible words are met with consequences, especially for those in powerful positions with influence,” he said.

Black Players can’t catch a Break

A homeless teen who sleeps on his friends couches while attending school, had at least one thing to look forward to, and that was the possibility of playing for Temple University’s football team once he graduated.

But his hopes for a brighter future were dashed when Jamal Speaks, a senior at Ballou High School in Washington, DC, was kicked off his high school football team because he doesn’t have a permanent address, NBC reports.

“It’s a heartbreak,” The 18-year-old told NBC. “I can’t even practice right now. Participate.”

Speaks said that his father died and he doesn’t have a relationship with his mother. A few years ago, he said he thought the residency issue was solved.

“I already proved that I was a homeless resident,” Speaks said.

D.C. Public School officials say the State Athletic Association will allow Speaks to play because he is eligible. But they haven’t been able to verify where he lives.