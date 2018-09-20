Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is becoming a mommy after revealing to PEOPLE that she’s pregnant.

The reality star is pretty excited and shared her story with the magazine opening up about her previous ordeal suffering a miscarriage in the past.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams said in the interview.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” continues Williams, 37. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

“Going into the first appointment and being able to see baby and hear baby and know that baby is fine, then I can really wrap my mind around actually becoming a mommy,” she explains, sharing that she would be seeing her little one for the first time later on the same day as the interview.

This is Williams’ first child and her boyfriend Dennis McKinley’s first baby too.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” said Williams.

“I believe he’s probably shed more tears during the process than me,” Williams tells PEOPLE of McKinley. The two met this past year. “It’s just the sweetest moment of my life right now.”

The Dish Nation co-host said the baby news was a surprise to her and McKinley. She told him about the pregnancy on his birthday in July.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” Williams said.

While the couple doesn’t know the sex of the baby just yet, they are working through some possible names for their bundle of joy, including PJ (Porsha Jr.) if it’s a girl. A choice daddy is all for, but mom is still debating.

“I think she’s going to be mad, like, ‘Really, Mom?’ And then I’m going to have to try to explain it and he’s probably going to deny that it was all his idea,” said Williams.

We wish the happy couple all the best on their new addition.