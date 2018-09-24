The Download | September 24th: Michelle Obama Officiates Chicago Wedding + Another Accuser Speaks Out Against Judge Kavanaugh +Lucy McBath Runs For Congress With Clinton Endorsement

Kicking off the week- it’s Monday, September 23rd and these are the political stories we’re watching:

This past weekend forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama was spotted at the MIC in Chicago, not giving a speech but officiating a wedding for a lucky bride and groom!

Obama’s appearance comes weeks before she hits stadiums across the country (like another rockstar we love) to promote her new memoir “BECOMING.“

And another accuser has come forward, accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in college.

This comes during the week Kavanaugh’s other accuser will testify against him on Thursday with the nation watching.

And Lucy Mcbath— the mother whose son was brutally killed for playing loud music three years ago is now running for Congress.

Mcbath won her primary this summer and just got an endorsement from Hillary Clinton.

Check out our exclusive interview with Mcbath on how she found the power to run and get all the political updates you need to know.