SurveyMonkey’s opening day on the stock market was a win-win for the company and tennis star Serena Williams.

Williams became a shareholder last year when she joined SVMK’s board of directors last year, and on Wednesday the shareholders got more of a piece of the pie when the company’s stock soared on it’s first day of trading on the Nasdaq, the New York Post reports.

The company’s stock went from 45 percent from their IPO price to $17.24 a share, giving the company a $2.1 billion value. That means Williams earned $857,500 more toward her net worth, according to reports.

This is an especially nice birthday gift given Wednesday was Williams’ 37th birthday.