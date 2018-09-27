It looks like allegations against Supreme court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, are not going away anytime soon.

TheGrio took to the streets of New York City to see what Black folks have to say about the allegations and whether or not the Judge’s actions as a teenage boy have impact on his ability to sit on the Supreme Court and make decisions that affect women and the Black community.

Today, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will speak in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee providing explicit details about her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” said 51-year old Ford at the beginning of her testimony.

“I believe if I came forward my single voice would be canceled out by a chorus of his supporters,” she continued.

In a detailed letter to the Judiciary committee, Kavanaugh has emphatically denied these claims stating: “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Ford is a married mother of two sons, none of whom are present at today’s hearing.

Kavanaugh will provide his commentary on the allegations later today. He is said to be watching Ford’s testimony from Vice President Mike Pence’s office at the Capital. He will not be in the room with Ford during her testimony.