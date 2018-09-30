Comedian Wanda Sykes’s enraged some fans at her show in Red Bank, N.J., on Thursday night after she made jokes about Donald Trump, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Sykes opened her set Thursday at Count Basie Center for the Arts going in on Trump’s claim that world leaders didn’t laugh at him during his speech to the United Nations earlier this week, saying, they “weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me.”

Sykes noted that if such were the case, “What was the joke he told?”

Attendees reportedly heckled her minutes into the set, with many complaining that her jokes were “too political.”

“Some audience members objected to the performance content and left,” said Jonathan E. Vena, a spokesman for the Count Basie Center for the Arts, the report noted.

Local journalist Courtney Marabella tweeted that the black-ish star asked the audience: “What do you expect? I’m a Black lesbian,” she reportedly said.

“She made her point—she’s a Black lesbian,” Gabby Young told Asbury Park Press. “You knew what you were gonna get. You should have known that it wasn’t going to be pro-Trump.”

More than a dozen fans reportedly walked out during her set and those who stayed said they were satisfied with the performance.

Sykes, who has long been critical of Trump, was also booed by fans in 2016 for mocking 45 during a performance at the TD Garden in Boston, according to The Hill.

Sykes apparently was unfazed by the incident, tweeting criticism Sunday of Trump supporter Kanye West.

“Ok…so I think it’s time that we all should just head down to our local precincts and file a restraining order on this,” she tweeted in response to a tweet by Kanye. “…this…help me Lord…uh this troubled individual. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want this fool anywhere near me.”

