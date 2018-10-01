From bloody shoes to a bloody brawl, Cardi B just turned herself in to police on Monday and charged with orchestrating a strip club fight, the New York Times reports.

The Bodak Yellow raptress is in hot water and taking heat for reportedly ordering her entourage to beat up two female bartenders – one of them who she assumed had slept with her husband, Migos frontman Offset.

The 25-year-old Bronx rapper, turned herself in to the 109th Police Precinct in Queens and was reportedly charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, stemming from an August incident at Angels Strip Club in College Point.

Two bartenders reported that they were attached by Cardi’s team after she ordered a beat down of the women over an alleged affair with Offset.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, was at the strip club on Aug. 15 and allegedly confronted the sisters, but didn’t engage in a fight. However, bottles and fists soon started flying and the two sisters, who worked at the club, were left bloodied and seriously injured, the police said. Several members of Cardi’s team allegedly attacked the women.

The isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last fight for Cardi after she just ended the third quarter quarreling with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week. Video of that interaction went viral and resulted in Cardi getting a sizable knot over her eye, allegedly from one of Minaj’s security team members.

When folks told Cardi that her behavior could derail her soaring career and her fight with Minaj was a bad look, the Be Careful hitmaker went on the offensive and took to Instagram to set the record straight that she’s here for the long haul, and that her career is far from done.

“Why can’t y’all just stop making rumors that trying to make me look like I’m just over and everything?” she said in a Instagram Live Story, per Elle.

Cardi might want to pipe down since turning up might get her sent up the river for a while.