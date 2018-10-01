The last few nights at the box-office have been quite a hit for Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

The comedy duo’s hilarious movie Night School soared and raked in $28 million during its opening weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Take that, Katt Williams!

Seems like Hart and Haddish are literally having the last laugh after a troubling past few weeks fending off haters, among them Williams, who took aim at Hart and Haddish and claimed that the Girls Trip star haven’t yet proved she had the comedic stamina to stand among him and some of the greatest comics in the biz.

Well, Haddish is now brushing her shoulders off and Night School is expected to clear $31 million, even after a salty 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. In comparison, Girls Trip got a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and Haddish rose to fame and became a household name.

The film was another Malcolm D. Lee joint, which paired him with once again with hit-making producer Will Packer.

The two dynamic co-stars spoke with theGrio’s senior editor, Demetria Irwin.

Their new film, Night School, centers on the hard luck story of Kevin Hart’s character who has been finessing his way through life as a high school drop-out who became a rather successful barbecue grill salesman until that blew up in his face. Hart’s character has to humble himself and take night school classes to attain his GED and get his dream job. He’s doing this not only for himself, but also for his new fiancé who knows nothing about his lack of a high school diploma.

He comes across Tiffany Haddish’s character because she is his no-nonsense night school instructor. You might have seen the trailer where she punches him in the face as she yells at him to tell her the square root of 81. Clearly, some unconventional teaching methods are afoot. Haddish and Hart share a great chemistry, probably not the least of which is attributable to their real-life, years-long friendship. The secondary cast is rounded out by hilarious scene stealers like Rob Riggle and Romany Malco.

When theGrio sat down with Haddish and Hart, it was at the tail end of a long Night Schooljunket in New York for the two comedians. That might explain why the interview immediately went left in a hilarious way. Check it out for yourself: