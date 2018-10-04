Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says the team got a “steal” with newly signed safety Eric Reid.

As noted by the Charlotte Observer, Reid was the first players to join former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 in protesting social injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem before games. But when asked what Reid might or might not do before Sunday’s game against the Giants, Newton said Wednesday: “I can’t speak on, and I won’t speak on anything other than him being here as a Carolina Panther.”

He added: “He’s a great player. We have great players in this locker room, and we’ve accepted him with open arms. … For him to be on our team is a great thing.”

Meanwhile, Reid said this week he hasn’t decided whether he will protest before the game. Whatever he decides, Newton has his back.

“Everything outside of football, I’m pretty sure as the teammate that I’ve always been, I’m going to stand by him,” Newton said. He later added in his press conference that he doesn’t consider Reid’s political views and demonstrates “a distraction.”

“I don’t know where you keep getting this from,” Newton laughed. “Whatever happened in the past, that happened. We know he’s going to be an impact player for us, and that’s all I care about. All of that other stuff, y’all can write, he said.

“Listen. I know Eric has played in the league long enough, and we got a steal, I feel. What he does outside of football, I am going to stand by him and be with him on that. But what he does on the football field is going to impact this team. And I understand that, and I know that.”

Receiver Torrey Smith said conversation about potential protests before the games hasn’t gone down in the locker room since Reid joined the team, the report states.

“No one cares. It’s not like he’s out there, coach calls Cover 3 or man-to-man, and he’s going to take a knee and let his guy go run by him,” laughed Smith.

“If that were the issue, then it would be a problem. But that’s not the way it works. Eric knows what is best for Eric, and what he needs to do. And we all understand what he’s fighting for. So if that’s something he decides to do, it’s what he decides to do. But that has absolutely nothing to do with this locker room, the way we approach the game, the way we prepare — which is to go out there and win.”

Reid signed with the Panthers last Thursday and will likely start against the New York Giants on Sunday.

“He is everything that is advertised, and we need him to be him,” said Newton. “Simply nothing more, nothing less. The energy that he plays with, the physicality that he brings, we need that.”

Newton even seemed to take a veiled jab at the Falcons by saying: “I know there’s a lot of teams, that I think if Eric was still a free agent, would love to have him,” he grinned slyly. “I don’t need to say any teams. … But I’m glad we got him.”