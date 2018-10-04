According to The Daily Mail, after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns on September 20, Crowell took the football and wiped it against his derrière before hurling it into the stands. The fine was announced on Tuesday.

While the unusual move made for a viral moment, it also earned Crowell a 15-yard penalty and a scolding from coach Todd Bowles, the report states.

“It was inexcusable,” Bowles said after the game. “We talked about it and it will never happen again.”

Crowell played four seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Jets as a free agent in March. He insisted he wasn’t trying to send a message to the team with his unsportsmanlike conduct. He was simply having fun.

“I can’t do my teammates like that,” he said. “It was spur of the moment. My passion came out.”

READ MORE: ‘Bad Boys 3’ movie news heats up but Martin Lawrence still hasn’t signed on

Meanwhile, a company called Dude Wipes certainly seemed to find humor in his crude touchdown celebration, as the baller was able to turn his strange moment on the field into an endorsement deal.

Both the company — which sells a toilet paper alternative for men — and Crowell posted photos on social media of the running back holding boxes of the wipes.

READ MORE: Janelle Monae joins Cynthia Erivo in the cast for Harriet Tubman biopic

“Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered,” Crowell wrote in his post on Instagram . “Never leave home without them.”

Crowell is already hard at work promoting the wipes on his Instagram account. He also addressed questions about the lucrative deal with the brand from inside the Jets media room on Wednesday.

“The play itself won’t happen again on our field,” Bowles told reporters. “I can’t do anything about anybody’s endorsement deals off the field, but on this team [that celebration] won’t happen.”

READ MORE: NBA likely to ban Kanye’s latest ‘Yeezys’ over flashy design

He added: “I didn’t mean any disrespect to anybody. I have a lot of respect for everybody in the building.”