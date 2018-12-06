After 52-year-old woman Jacquelyn Smith died as a result of being fatally stabbed after a kind act of giving a panhandler money went wrong, the story not only touched the heart of Oprah Winfrey but served as a cautionary tale, Newsweek reports.

Winfrey, who is known for her generosity now says she’ll “think twice” before ever giving out money to beggars in the future, something she has admitted to doing thousands of times.

“This story struck my heart,” Winfrey, 64, tweeted on Tuesday to her 41.8 million followers.

“I’ve done this a 1k times. But will think twice before ever doing again. To J.S. family I hope her death gets people ‘woke’ to change!”

Smith reportedly saw a woman holding a baby with a sign in hand that read “Please Help me feed my Baby.” She was a passenger in a vehicle along with family members as they were driving through the Johnston Square neighborhood at 12:27 a.m. on Dec., 1.

Smith of Aberdeen, Maryland, along with her husband and stepdaughter had just left a family gathering, according to WBFF-TV.

Police say Smith rolled down the window and handed over money to the woman. A man then approached the car to thank her, but instead reached in and tried to snatch her wallet. The two struggled and the man took out a knife and fatally stabbed Smith.

“Detectives did talk to the two family members who were in the car,” said Baltimore City Police’s Jeremy Silbert, according to WJZ. “Certainly, we can all imagine how distraught they were after witnessing something like that. Right now, we just hope someone in the community will come forward.”

Smith, an electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and was out with her husband Keith at the American Legion on Madison Street in Baltimore, where they had brought his daughter Shavon to celebrate her 28th birthday.

Smith was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police are looking for a black male, about 30 years old and about 6-feet fall with a goatee, WJZ reported. The woman appeared to be in her twenties, according to WBAL.

“Something needs to be done, because now you don’t know whether or not you’re going to give and this person’s going to take your life or they’re going to say thank you,” Her husband Keith said Monday. “There are some desperate people. They don’t need help; they’re trying to hurt you.”