Rapper Travis Scott was the subject of a cheating hoax that could have possibly derailed his relationship with his baby momma, Kylie Jenner if the pranksters had not admitted that they actually staged the whole thing.
—Hell nah or right on? Apple shares their top music picks for 2018—
It was surely a close call for the ASTROWORLD rapper after TMZ posted a photo with a Scott doppelganger cozied up to a bikini-clad woman with lots of junk in her trunk. At first glance, it looks just like the rapper, but he also had his head down and there was really nothing to go by but his strands of braids.
The internet, of course, had already certified the photo as official and had pushed the narrative that Scott was caught cheating on Jenner, who he shares a child Stormi with.
Scott quickly stepped in to clear up the fake photo saying that trolls were orchestrating it and he was right.
View this post on Instagram
Finally, on Wednesday, YouTuber ChristianAdamG posted revealed that he was in fact behind the fake photo, just to prove a point that you can’t trust everything you see on the internet.
“The goal of this video is not to hurt anybody’s relationship, but it is to was to see how gullible is the internet,” Christian explains.
“The question is: Do the internet even care about the truth sometimes? […] I wanted to prove the point that most stories you see on the internet is almost never true. People say this, people say that. But to be honest, the lie is almost most entertaining.”
Still, the damage was done and even Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to blast Christian for his role in being a troll.
“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!” she fired off on Twitter.
I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018
Christian orchestrated the whole thing by dressing up like Scott, getting his hair done like the rapper and posing on a balcony while allowing his team to take pics like they were paparazzi.
—Janelle Monáe’s ‘Dirty Computer’ named NPR’s Album Of The Year—
Then he gloated about his accomplishment.
“This is everywhere on Twitter, bro. I feel so bad sometimes. Damn, am I really messing up this n***a’s relationship?” he said in the video.
“Now you all see how the world will believe something just because they want to believe it […] They don’t really care about the truth or doing the research, or anything like that. Travis Scott, if you’re watching this, forgive me, bro.”
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Chantel Kelli! @_popchanny! ____________________ #Roommates, are y’all ready for this here tea? Remember a photo surfaced a few days ago and everyone was debating on whether it was #TravisScott being caught cheating on #KylieJenner or not? Well after numerous headlines and blame being thrown at Travis, we have learned that in fact was not Travis. Instead, it was an impersonator, Christian Adam, who was doing an experiment with the internet. As y’all know, Travis denied the claims. In case y’all didn’t believe him, here are some receipts. ____________________ “That photo you seen with Travis Scott allegedly cheating on his significant other, Kylie Jenner, was completely staged and we were the ones to do it,” he said. “The goal of this video was not to hurt anyone’s relationship but to see how gullible the internet it is.” He goes on to say he wanted to prove a point about the internet believing anything they see with no desire to research the truth. ____________________ When Travis saw the tea unfold on Christian’s page, he commented ” — read more at TheShadeRoom.com! 🎥: @christianadamg