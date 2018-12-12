Tiki Barber has worn many different hats.

He’s been an NFL All-Pro, a sports radio host, and a television actor. On Wednesday, Tiki announced that he’s adding Broadway actor to his resume, as the former New York Giants running back will make his debut in the hit play Kinky Boots next month.

Barber, will be playing the role of Dan for six weeks between Jan. 21 and March 3, replacing Daniel Stewart Sherman, who originally held the role.

Barber appeared on Good Morning America to reveal to his former teammate Michael Strahan that he will be playing the role of Don in the play.

“I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots,” Barber, 43, said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for ten years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway.”

Barber becomes the second NFL player to go to Broadway, joining former running back Eddie George, who performed with the cast of Chicago. This will not be the first acting gig Tiki who has previously appeared in the 2008 reboot of Knight Rider and Orange is the New Black.

After playing 10 seasons with the Giants, including playing in Super Bowl XXXV in 2000, Barber has worked as a studio analyst for NBC’s Sunday Night Football as well as a brief stint as a correspondent on the Today Show. He has hosted the daily sports talk show Tiki & Tierney on CBS Sports Radio since 2012.

Tiki’s identical twin brother, Ronde Barber, played 16 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is now a color analyst for Fox.