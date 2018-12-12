After stating last week that she was simply considering all options as to whether to run for a political seat, Stacey Abrams has finally confirmed that she will, Fortune reports.

Abrams who ran unsuccessfully for the Governor’s seat in Georgia plans to keep the fight going and previously said she’d likely run for Governor in 2022, once again against her once Republican opponent Brian Kemp.

During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Abrams threw down the gauntlet definitively saying that she will run again and then quipped to the captive audience: “Now, if you could all move to Georgia…”

She may have lost the battle to become Georgia’s first Black woman governor, but still, she cited that there were wins. She said her 2018 campaign was “extraordinarily successful.”

“We turned out voters who had never been engaged in the body politic,” she said. “We tripled the number of Latinos who voted. We tripled the number of Asian-Americans. We increased African-Americans by 38%. Increased the youth vote. And yet.”

Additionally, “We got 76% of the vote” in the Georgia Democratic primary for governor,” she said. And Abrams run for governor earned her “more votes than any other Democrat in Georgia history.”

Abrams made it clear that she thought that there were a number of questionable issues that likely kept her from the governor’s office, like voter suppression so she is filing a federal lawsuit that alleges “gross mismanagement” of the election and the state’s voting system.

“We don’t know what really happened because of the miasma of voter suppression,” she said. “There’s something worse about [that lack of clarity] than knowing you just…suck.”

And the loss wasn’t easy to stomach, she admits.

“As some of you know, I am goal-oriented,” she said smiling. “That lasted about seven days.”

Abrams fought until the very end on the Governor’s race because “What happened was not just. That anyone had their vote tarnished or restricted or narrowed is wrong.”