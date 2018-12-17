A DeKalb County Georgia teacher who was caught on-camera stealing a student’s violin has confessed to the crime, The AJC reports.

Kalif Jones, 21, of Stone Mountain taught at Brockett Elementary School. Jones was caught on video stealing a 9-year-old student’s violin valued at $750. The theft took place while students were at lunch in the cafeteria.

Once Jones learned that his theft was caught on camera, he admitted to DeKalb school police investigators what he did. Jones told officials that he committed the crime in order to pay a $700 ticket he owed.

Police began investigating after a student came home without his violin. His mother notified the school that the instrument was stolen, according to the news station.

It was revealed on surveillance video that Jones had the violin and was walking around the school with it.

Jones was charged with a count of misdemeanor theft on Nov. 29, according to DeKalb County Jail records. The teacher was freed on bond the day after he was charged. The violin was recovered, according to his mother.

Another Teacher in Hot Water

In other teacher news, a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on paid leave after a student recorded a video of the teacher saying the “n-word” and attempting to justify it.

According to CBS Milwaukee, the video was recorded on Nov. 29 at Bradford High School in Kenosha which is halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

“The district was made aware of this incident today and has launched an investigation,” the Kenosha School District said in a statement on Monday. “The employee has been placed on paid leave while the investigation is completed, however, no additional details can be shared due to personnel privacy rights.”

In the video in question, the white teacher says “I can say it” before dropping the racial slur seven times in rapid succession.

Some students were uncomfortable and did not speak while the rest of class while apparently laughed it off.

