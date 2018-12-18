Just because you’re in a city like Philadelphia, doesn’t mean you’re free from racism, no matter how big of a star you – or your grandson – are. Sadly, that is what Meek Mill has learned.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, On Monday night, a white man was caught on camera vandalizing the South Philly home of Mill’s grandmother with racist graffiti. In a surveillance video posted to Twitter, Meek shared footage of the man spray-painting a wall.

“A white man sprayed a racial remark on my Grandmom’s house last night in South Philly referencing white Privileged [sic],” Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, tweeted on Tuesday. “The crazy part is this was an all-black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this. Just don’t let us catch you coward!”

The incident comes as Meek has been riding high following the release of his new album Championships, which hit the charts eight months after he was released from prison. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week.

The incident appears to the be latest in a series of racist vandalism around South Philadelphia. Philly Police have been looking for a man they say has targeted a neighborhood with white supremacist graffiti last month.

Police say between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20, there were several incidents of racist graffiti in the same area as where the spray-painted phrases “White World” and “White Pride” along with various neo-Nazi white supremacist symbols were found.

Philadelphia Police said they were aware of the situation but Meek nor his grandmother have yet to file a police report.