Yes, Californians can now ride on the freeway, newly named the President Barack H. Obama Highway, a designated strip of a Los Angeles-area highway named after 44, USA Today reports.

Signs for the stretch of highway on the 134 Freeway from State Route 2 in Glendale to Interstate 210 in Pasadena were installed this week, the outlet reports.

“Yay! I drive that way every day to work!” one person wrote in a comment on the LAist.com story on Facebook.

And of course, haters had to weigh in too.

“Must be a dead end,” one person wrote on the LAist.com Facebook page.

“Not my highway,” wrote another person.

No matter, many will be happy to ride on the freeway named for the newest Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award recipient.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the Los Angeles City Council voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

The 57-year-old world leader and humanitarian, has had a stellar year. He was recently bestowed a special award for his leadership that exhibited his “commitment to social change.”

“Hope is the insistence that no matter how tough our circumstances, there are better days ahead. If we persist…together we can overcome,” Obama said in his remarks accepting the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award honor.

“The story of the last 50 years is the story of a more just and peaceful world. I have seen it. I have lived it. You have too,” he added.

Santa’s Secret Helper

With a sack full of presents slung over his shoulder, President Barack Obama brought some good will and holiday cheer to little patients at the Children’s National medical center in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

“My reindeer were stuck in some snow and I just wanted to make sure I made the trip and had the chance to see all of you guys,” said Obama from the hospital’s playroom.

While the secret Presidential Santa didn’t don a bright-red suit for the occasion he did rock a red hat as he went from room to room giving out remote-control cars, glitter nail polish, Hot Wheels and jigsaw puzzles, The NY Daily News reports.

And the former President got a special treat too when onlookers and hospital staff started singing carols to Obama, according to Mashable.

“Thank you Barack Obama for making our patients’ day so much brighter,” tweeted the hospital. “Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces!”

The President also recorded a message for the kids who missed his impromptu visit, which will play over the air on the in-house TV system.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families and staff at Children’s National,” tweeted Obama after his departure. “And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa.”