Very sad news to report Grio fam, Trina Braxton‘s ex-husband, Gabe Solis, has died after a battle with cancer … TMZ reports.

Solis died Thursday in his home state Texas, and he was reportedly surrounded by friends and family. He was 43.

Braxton and Solis wed in 2003 but divorced in 2015. Their on-again, off-again relationship was documented the family’s reality show — Braxton Family Values. While the singer had moved on to a new relationship, she remained friends with her ex-husband. They even confronted their issues on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life earlier this year.

Braxton seemed to mourn the loss of Solis with a cryptic Instagram post reading, “I need a hug..E bottle of wine.”

“Me too Tree-Nee ,” sister Towanda Braxton commented.

Singer Nicci Gilbert also sent her encouraging words, writing: “I’m sending you LOVE HUGS and LIGHT TRESS” as well as singer Syleena Johnson and “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie.

Fans flooded Braxton’s account with condolences since word broke about his passing.

“So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and the family lifted up in prayer,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “@trinabraxton1 I am terribly sorry to hear of your loss. You, your boys and Gabe’s family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

“So so sorry for your loss, esp around the holidays! I will definitely keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers!” stated @candir.bass

“My condolences to you and the family.” wished @shawnmcdonald_hazz.

“Cancer Sucks God send your angels to cover her family my deepest condolence,” tweeted @sassy_hisqueen.

“Love you sooo much Trina and sooo sorry and heart broken… seriously,” shared another fan.

“The peace of God will do..after the wine wears off the pain is still there but.. Philippians 4:7 and the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ,” assured @gessigess_

What are your thoughts on this shocking news?