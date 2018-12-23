Rihanna has announced she will release a new album in 2019, according to Variety Magazine.

When an Instagram fan probed Rihanna on when we could expect new music from the singer, the Rihanna Navy collectively cheered at her response. “But when is the new album dropping Robyn?” the Instagram user asked. “Can we have a release date for that?”

“2019,” the singer responded.

In a live Instagram video, Rihanna’s vocal producer, Kuk Harrell, teased that the upcoming album, referred to as R9, “is amazing. It’s incredible,” according to Variety.

The new album will be Rihanna’s first release since 2016’s ANTI, her eighth studio album. Although Rihanna announced this year that she was back in the studio, no more is known about the upcoming album, including which artists she is collaborating with or the titles or number of tracks.

ANTI received widespread industry acclaim, landing Grammy nominations for best urban contemporary album and best recording package. The album represented Rihanna’s second no. 1 debut and eighth top 10 album, according to Variety.

Although it’s been several years since Rihanna dropped new music, the singer has been keeping plenty busy with other ventures – including turning down stuff that doesn’t align with her values. Rihanna was offered the Super Bowl halftime show for the upcoming 2019 game, but opted against it to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who has been shut out by the NFL after he took a knee to protest police brutality in the United States.

Earlier this year, Rihanna starred in “Ocean’s 8” where she played a hacker who works with a team of seven other women to steal jewels from the Met Gala.

The singer is also expected to star in a movie with Donald Glover called Guava Island. Glover recently shared a sneak peek of the film, but not much else is known about it. The only glimpse we receive is in the trailer, where Glover’s character says: “We live in paradise, but none of us have the time or the means to actually live here,” he says. “We work hard, we deserve a day off.”

In other Rihanna news, the Barbadian singer shows once again how big her heart is when she recently showed love and encouragement to a fan from London, England who is fighting a recurring battle with cancer. Rihanna used her Instagram account to send the young woman named Monia a message that she was in her prayers, according to The Grio.

And Rihanna is also proving to be quite the businesswoman and marketing extraordinaire. This holiday season, she was featured in a sizzling hot ad for her Fenty X Savage lingerie brand– which is already getting rave reviews and is sure to be a hit just like her fierce makeup.