If you can’t beat them, then blame them for everything must be President Donald Trump’s latest motto after he absurdly tried to justify building his border wall by using the Obamas as an example saying the security fence built around their D.C. home proves that the US needs one too.

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to rant and continue pushing back at the Democrats who has rejected his $5 billion proposal for funding the wall as the government shutdown continues with no end in sight, NBC News reports.

President Trump continues to insist on funding for his border wall and in a desperate attempt, tried to throw the Obamas under the bus to argue his point.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!”

The Obamas have remained in D.C so their youngest child, Sasha, could finish high school. The couple purchased a home in the ritzy Kalorama neighborhood for $8 million after renting it for 2½ years, according to TODAY.

A photo that was published in Town and Country magazine shows that the Obama’s home is protected by a gate and brick columns, and guard booths are stationed there.

It’s ironic that Trump tried to use the Obamas to justify his wants when it was Michelle Obama who wrote in her New York Times bestselling memoir Becoming that Trump has fostered fear in her for her family’s security because of his embrace of false conspiracy theories.

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington?” she wrote. “What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk.”

Earlier this week, in a joint statement, Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-designate Rep. Nancy Pelosi slammed the “destructive Trump Shutdown” that was triggered by the president’s demand for border wall money.