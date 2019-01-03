Detroit police are looking for suspects who robbed a marijuana dispensary on Monday that was the first vertically integrated marijuana shop in Detroit.

A video shows the robbers busting through the back wall of the BotaniQ, shop, in a gray Dodge truck, according to reports.

The shameless robbers hit the store around 4:20 a.m. and about five or so robbers wore ski masks to conceal their identities while grabbing up products like vape pens and edibles.

BotaniQ is co-owned by a former Fox 2 anchor Anqunette Jamison-Sarfoh, and her husband Richard, according to Detroit Deadline.

However, the thieves didn’t snatch the cash register or safe where more valuables were locked away like the cannabis flower, co-owner Richard Sarfoh said.

Edibles (gummies, suckers, etc) are pretty much all the robbers scored along with some as well as CBD oil which Sarfoh placed a preliminary value at about $2,000.

BotaniQ is not only a marijuana seller but it is licensed to grow and process the products on site, reports said.

Jamison-Sarfoh vows to get back to business soon saying the store will reopen, “hopefully in a few days.”

The store is located at 2540 Rosa Parks Blvd. in the North Corktown neighborhood in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free-Press, damages were estimated between $10,000 and $20,000.

Jamison-Sarfoh took to Instagram to thank her supporters as the store undergoes repairs.

“Mimosa day 42. The store is still undergoing repairs and is closed. We plan to reopen this weekend. Thank you so much for the outpouring of support.”

Richard Sarfoh said: “We want to be clean and pretty the way we were before,” he said.

The store just recently opened Nov. 6.

Michigan’s new recreational marijuana law

Late last year, Michigan became the first state in the Midwest to enact a law that legalizes recreational marijuana.

Voters made their voices heard in the Nov. 6 election—endorsing recreational use by adults who are at least 21. As noted by Huffington Post, the move comes 10 years after voters approved medical marijuana usage.

Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

Michigan residents of legal age can possess or transport up to 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) of marijuana. They can grow up to 12 plants— not in public view—and give 2.5 ounces (70.8 grams) to another person, but not for payment.