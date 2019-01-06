Barack Obama is a man of many titles.
Beloved former U.S. president, best-selling author, Nobel Prize winner, Harvard educated attorney. And now, you can add Billboard-charting artist to the list, thanks to the record-shattering mega-hit of a musical Hamilton, a production he actually sparked the flame to get produced. He could drop the mic again right here.
Obama appears on the “44 Remix” of the Hamilton song “One Last Time” which entered Billboard‘s R&B chart this week at No. 22 spot. The remix was released on Dec. 21 and features original cast member Christopher Jackson, Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist BeBe Winans, a full gospel choir, and the 44th President of the United States.
The remix is the final installment of Lin Manuel Miranda‘s Hamildrops, a monthly series of Hamilton-related tracks where the money raised from streams and sales benefits nonprofits. Obama appears at the 1:43 mark of the track and reads part of George Washington‘s farewell address as a guitar and piano play in the background.
“Though in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error,” Obama says, reading Washington’s words. “I’m nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors. I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence.
“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers,” he continued.
Check out the track and tell us what you think of the former POTUS’s cameo: