It sounds like love is in the air for actress Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker after the two attended Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen together, E! News reports.

A source confirmed to E! News that the two “appeared to be a couple.”

They even brought a few family members, including Dawson’s daughter and Booker’s nieces, along to the musical as well

Diamond Essence White, an understudy for the show revealed that she spent a few moments with the senator, and tweeted about the experience.

“I know I’m being a nerd right now but Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson saw the show tonight while I was on,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday night. “I had to leave the room because I got too star struck and started crying.”

According to Page Six, this outing was the second date night between the two. The first was a movie date in New York City on Thursday night.

It seems like the two may have some things in common. Dawson is a dedicated follower of politics and has been a vocal supporter for Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2016 run for president. The actress was even arrested in April 2016 during the Democracy protest in D.C., according to E! News.

Dawson and Brooker were also one of the many people to recognize the clemency of Cyntoia Brown earlier this week. Brown spent 15 years in prison after being convicted of murder and robbery of Johnny Mitchell Allen, the man who bought Brown for sex.

Neither Booker nor Dawson has publicly commented on their relationship status or posted about it on social media. Dawson did make a post on her Instagram of a screenshot saying, “Hope somebody comes into your life & makes you so f–king happy & doesn’t disappoint & makes you realize everything happens for a reason.”

This isn’t the only rumor about Cory Booker that has been swirling lately. Booker is one of the many politicians, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden who are in the talks of running for the president in 2020.

It definitely looks like there’s a lot of promising news for the New Jersey senator in 2019.