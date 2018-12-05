Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ), fervent speech on criminal justice reform Tuesday has sent up flags of hope that he just might be gearing up to step into the Presidential fray for a run in 2020, The Huffington Post reports.

“I’m the only U.S. senator that lives in the inner city. I don’t know if any other senator had shootings on their block this year,” Booker said at a Bend Toward Justice event hosted by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Booker reminisced about the killing of a 28-year-old man earlier this year that he once knew.

“I lived across the street from a drug treatment center, and sometimes I’ve sat with the men and women in those circles and I just see beauty. I see divinity. I see God,” the senator added.

In front of civil rights advocates and advocates, Booker passionately spoke about the difficulties and disparities that exist when it comes to how Africans are dealt with in the criminal justice system compared to whites.

It is a “crisis in our whole body politic” he said. He argued that drug crimes are harsher for young Black men which is problematic given that the offenses are for things “two out of the last three presidents have done,” given mention to an admission by former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s past indiscretions on reportedly using drugs.

Drugs and guns, he said, have claimed countless lives across the country, but he vowed to keep up the fight even as a bipartisan prison and sentencing reform bill hangs in the balance in Congress.

“We have come this far by faith. The faith our ancestors never gave up,” he added. “Stay faithful, and know that faith without works is dead. We have work to do. We have battles to fight. Our country still calls. The dream still demands. America is in the balance.”