The first official trailer for Little just dropped and it looks like a big hit for Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall.

The film that was inspired by an idea the young black-ish star pitched to Kenya Barris when she was just ten years old hits theaters on April 12 and features a familiar story with a dash of #BlackGirlMagic to stir things up.

Marsai Martin of ‘Black-ish’ to star in and produce movie

The story follows Jordan Sanders (played by Hall and Martin) a successful executive who wakes up as her 13-year-old self right before a big presentation at work. Issa Rae co-stars as Jordan’s well-meaning and slightly abused assistant, April.

Aside from a stellar cast of beautiful Black women, the film is directed by Tina Gordon (Drumline) and written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip). Will Packer produced the film with his partner James Lopez as well as Kenya Barrish.

Marsai Martin throws epic shade at internet troll who tried to come for her hair

With an all-star lineup of talent in front of and behind the camera, this film is sure to be a favorite. The three-minute trailer delivered more laughs than anything we have seen in a minute and April can’t come soon enough.

Issa Rae set to produce and star in new HBO series alongside Laura Dern

Check out the trailer: