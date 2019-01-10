Jordan Peele has told of tricks up his sleeve in 2019 and it looks like Weird City may be the weirdest one of all.

The Academy Award-winning director of Get Out is almost ready to premiere his six-episode anthology series on YouTube Premium and by the looks of the first official trailer, viewers are in for a pretty wild ride.

The sci-fi/comedy series features a star-studded cast including LeVar Burton, Malcolm Barrett, Trevor Jackson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sara Gilbert, Dylan O’Brien, Ed O’Neill, Michael Cera, Awkwafina, Auli’i Cravalho, Steven Yeun, Eugene Cordero, Gillian Jacobs, Hannah Simone, Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, and Laverne Cox.

Peep the official description:

“WEIRD CITY is an anthology set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird. Told through the prism of sci-fi and comedy, each episode is an exploration of issues that pertain to present day life.”

The series is set to premiere on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Check out the trailer:

Weird City isn’t the only Jordan Peele project you should be looking forward to. Us is an upcoming horror film starring Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o and it already has folks freaking out with just one trailer.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele tells EW. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

Peele is keeping most of the details about the upcoming film secret but what we do know is that two Wakandan warriors Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke are on deck to play a loving couple who end up on a hellish holiday vacay with their kids.

“It turns into this relentless nightmare that taps into [Adelaide’s] deepest fears and ours as well — the idea that we might be our own worst enemies,” Nyong’o said.

According to the movie description: The couple “take their kids to Adelaide’s old childhood beachside home in Northern California for the summer. After a day at the beach with the Tyler family (which includes Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), Adelaide — who’s haunted by a lingering trauma from her past — becomes increasingly more paranoid that something bad will happen to her family. As night falls, the Wilsons see four figures holding hands and standing silently at the bottom of their driveway.”