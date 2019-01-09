On Tuesday, R. Kelly’s Chicago attorney Steve Greenberg made his rounds doing damage control to defend the disgraced singer against countless sexual abuse claims.

Greenberg spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and rebuffed reports that the singer violated or sexually abuse young girls as was told in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Greenberg told the outlet that the testimonies were “another round of stories” being used to “fill reality TV time.”

That same day, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference In Chicago and said she was “sickened” by the witness accounts and accusations of abuse in the docuseries which stretched back two decades. Foxx then called for victims to come forward and tell their stories to aid the office in possibly bring forth criminal charges against the R&B singer.

Greenberg, responded to the press conference, saying they don’t have a case to try.

“I don’t think Kim Foxx should be giving any legitimacy to reality TV allegations,” he said. “The lead prosecutor should be silent until there’s evidence. …She essentially went up there and said, ‘We have no evidence of a crime, but if someone would like to make something up, please call us.’”

He continued: “No one here has reported a crime. There’s no evidence of anything. You can’t disprove something that didn’t happen.”

Greenberg said the entertainer hasn’t watched the documentary which garnered 18 million viewers and neither has he.

“I don’t watch that crap. He’s not going to watch it either.”

Foxx said she has received “a number of calls from relatives of those who have had people in contact with Mr. Kelly over the course of the last couple of years.” Foxx has also said that two Chicago-area families have contacted her office with claims that their loved ones are being held captive by the disgraced musician, the outlet reports. Those women are reportedly over 18. The singer owns homes in both Chicago and Atlanta.

As Foxx’s office works to put the pieces of a puzzle together involving the alleged victims, she hasn’t yet reached out to Kelly, according to reports.