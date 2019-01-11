Stacey Abrams, whose failed campaign for Georgia governor captivated the nation, has been mulling over her next move and it could be a run at the United States Senate in 2020.

Abrams met with leading Senate Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Cortez Masto, who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday in Washington. The meeting, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was to discuss a potential 2020 challenge to Republican Sen. David Perdue, a prominent ally of Donald Trump.

Abrams, who came up short in a contentious governor’s race against Brian Kemp, said during an interview on Atlanta NPR affiliateWABE on Monday that she has given herself until the end of March to decide whether to run against Perdue or prepare for another run against Kemp.

Abrams came within 18,000 votes of forcing a runoff election in the Governor’s race, which was marred by allegations and conflicts of interest involving Kemp – who as the then-Secretary of State, was in charge of his own election. She laid out a set of criteria of what would drive her to run.

“One, I need to run for office because I’m the best person for the job, not simply because there’s a job that’s open,” Abrams said to Closer Look host Rose Scott. “No. 2, I need to run because I have ideas and the capacity to win the election and do the job well.

“And No. 3, I need to make decisions not based on animus or bitterness or sadness, but really based in a pragmatism that says, ‘This is the right thing to do,’” she added. Since ending her campaign, where she never officially conceded, Abrams launched the Fair Fight Action voting rights group, which then filed a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s electoral policy.

Abrams also endorsed state Sen. Nikema Williams’ bid to head the state Democratic party. She also gave campaign contributions to every state Democratic legislator through her new group’s PAC.