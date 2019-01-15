We’re barely a month into the new year and already several Democrats have raised their hand to contend Donald Trump during his likely reelection bid for the presidency in 2020. One name so far that most recently is getting a ton of attention is Julián Castro.

A native of San Antonio, Texas with Chicano roots, Castro had been considering a presidential run for almost two years and launched a presidential exploratory committee in December. Now, with the solidification of his campaign, Castro, 44, who is already a popular figure within the Democratic Party, could potentially make history as one of the youngest and the first Latino presidential nominee seeking a major-party ticket.

Those of us outside the Lone Star state may not be so familiar with Julián Castro or his background. Besides being a husband to his school teacher wife, Erica Lira and father to daughter, Carina and son, Cristian, here are seven facts about the man who wants to be the one to end Donald Trump’s reign as president.