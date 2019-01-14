The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally revealed exactly when her royal baby will make its debut.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess shared her due date on Monday while greeting well-wishers on Hamilton Square as she and Prince Henry visited a new statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of poet Wilfred Owen in Birkenhead, United Kingdom.

During the appearance, the 37-year old expectant mother was glowing and confirmed that the couple’s first child is due in late April, which means she is currently six months pregnant.

READ MORE: New Year, New You! 10 self-care apps to help you get centered in 2019

She also admitted that they don’t know whether they’re having a boy or a girl because they’d prefer to let it be a ‘surprise.’

Even though Kensington Palace has never publicly revealed the Duchess’ due date, royal watchers previously speculated that “Baby Sussex” would be born as early as March due to Markle’s impressive baby bump.

Despite getting ready to enter her third trimester, the former Suits star never misses a chance to make a fashion statement in a colorful aubergine dress, a bright red coat, Gabriela Hearst leather ‘bowling’ bag and red stilettos.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Regina King, and more looks from the Critics’ Choice Awards

STEPPING OUT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Birkenhead this morning for their first public appearance on 2019, unveiling a statue dedicated to English poet Wilfred Owens with Markle revealing an "April" due date for their royal baby. https://t.co/wA636AIIEF pic.twitter.com/jL4gfgI3WR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 14, 2019

Bold fashion choices

The coat is from Canadian brand Sentaler and when she previously wore the brown version in Sandringham, it sold out rather quickly due to fans who are eager to emulate her signature, effortless style.

“She said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May,” shared Kim Thompson, a local resident in the area who was on hand when Markle made her confession to the adoring crowd.

“Another woman in the crowd joked that she was a trained midwife,” continued Thompson. “Meghan said that one of her friends had [given birth] five weeks early and [the midwife] said the baby comes when they are ready.

“I said, as long as they are healthy, and Meghan agreed,” she concludes. “Then she said, pointing to Harry, ‘He’s going to make a fantastic father.”

READ MORE: Man to Man: 6 simple self-care tips for the fellas

Given that this will be the first (official) biracial (and British/American) baby in the royal family, there’s no doubt that there will be heightened scrutiny when he or she is born.