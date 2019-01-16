Wake Up With George two times a week by visiting theGrio.com and our social media platforms. Here you’ll find George M. Johnson giving his intelligent, impassioned, and witty takes on current news as it affects the LGBTQ+ community. As he says, Black lives matter and that includes LGBTQ+ lives. No minced words here.

George M. Johnson is a Black queer journalist and activist located in the NYC area. He has written for TheRoot, ET, HIVequal, TeenVogue, NBC News and several other major publications. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Episode 2: Is this Gillette Ad the Best a Man Can Get?

Shaving instrument manufacturer Gillette went viral at the top of 2019 with a new commercial that highlights the many ugly sides of toxic masculinity and offers up some advice to men on how prevent and diffuse harmful situations. Some men felt the ad was a negative portrayal of men in general while others praised the commercial for tackling a major issue head on. George? Well, his commentary doesn’t fall neatly into either of those categories.

EPISODE 1: New Year, New Transgender Murder

The new year has barely begun and yet we are already mourning the death of 31-year-old Dana Martin. Her untimely demise is believed to be the first murder of a transgender person in 2019. George tackles this sobering news in the first installment of his new video op-ed series Wake Up With George. In this segment, George breaks down the horrifying statistics on transgender murder and he also highlights the specific vulnerability of Black transgender women like Dana Martin.

