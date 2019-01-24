Cardi B was born to flex and now she’ll take her talents to Las Vegas for her first residency this Spring.

This a major move for the Money rapper who will be cashing in on some major checks performing at the new Las Vegas club, KAOS, The AP reports. The venue hosts day parties and a nightclub and opens in April. The amphitheater-style complex is part of Palms Casino Resort’s $690 million renovation.

The site will feature state-of-the-art technology including aa rotating 360-degree DJ booth. G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are expected to have residencies at the club too.

What an epic year it’s been for the Bodak Yellow raptress who has become the voice of a culture speaking out about political issues. Recently, Cardi B had a word for Donald Trump and his petty tactics to shut down the government and hold the country hostage while federal workers struggle to make ends meet while working without pay.

The rapper took to her Instagram to deliver a thrashing to Trump about the government shutdown that’s wreaking havoc on the nation.

“I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the viral video.

Cardi has also teased on her Instagram about an upcoming Pepsi Superbowl commercial which is a major get.

Other stars like Madonna, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Pink and One Direction have all made their mark in Pepsi commercials.