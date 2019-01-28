Laurence Fishburne is going behind the lens to executive produce a drama series, Party Girls, centered around the first leader of the Black Panther Party and her daughter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The black-ish co-star is teaming up with Freeform to bring the series to fruition. The half-hour, single-camera coming-of-age dramedy chronicles the life of Elaine Brown, the first leader of the 1960s political movement and her daughter Ericka Suzanne.

According to the official script-to-series description:

“The potential series is set in Oakland in the 1970s and follows Suzanne’s attempt to survive her adolescence as her mother rises in the Black Panther Party. The story will explore Brown and Suzanne’s unconventional mother-daughter relationship while balancing the stakes of the movement with coming-of-age humor. It asks the question of how you rebel when your mother is leading a rebellion.”

Dayna Lynne North (Insecure) is set to write the script and serve as exec producer and showrunner if Party Girls makes the cut and moves forward. She will then exec produce along with Fishburne and his Cinema Gypsy banner, the outlet reports.

Speaking of Black Panther, the other popular Black Panther, the Marvel movie cast, got some well-deserved recognition when they won a coveted Screen Actors Guild award Sunday night for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The critically acclaimed superhero action film starred the first all-Black Marvel cast and racked up bank at the box office, earning $1.3 billion worldwide for the Ryan Coogler led movie, reports the NY Daily News.

And at the 25th annual SAG award, the film’s main star Chadwick Boseman was beside himself with excitement during his acceptance speech talking about the 2018 superhero flick that has become a cultural phenomenon.

“To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. To be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, there’s not a stage for you to be featured on,” Boseman said.

