Another victim has come forward following the arrest of the man accused of a sexual assault at a popular Atlanta nightclub that was caught on Facebook Live.

Atlanta Police arrested Dominique Williams on Jan. 31. The assault took place at the Opera nightclub on Jan. 19 and the victim was able to stream the attack.

Advocates rallied outside of the nightclub last week, demanding justice for the victim. Williams is facing a felony sexual assault charge. Since then another woman has also alleged that Williams has assaulted her.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said the woman who went on a date with Williams in September according to CBS affiliate WSBtv. “I cried for her.”

The woman said she originally met Williams on social media. She claims that during their date, they had a great time, talked and had a couple of drinks.

The woman said that she later didn’t “feel like herself,” implying that she may have been drugged.

“I felt woozy,” she said. “I knew I wouldn’t be able to drive in the state that I was in.”

She says that later she woke up in his bed and felt that something was terribly wrong. She also has said that she has been in contact with the other alleged victim from the nightclub and states that she had been trying to console her when she revealed she had been a previous victim.

“She was more like on the positive side, like, ‘It’s OK.’ We’re going to get through this,” she said.

Police said Williams turned himself in Tuesday. He’s facing a felony sexual assault charge.

Williams is being held without bond but has not been charged in the other case.