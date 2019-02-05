Power creator Courtney Kemp now has a project in the works with HBO that will recount the experiences of corrupt police at a notorious precinct in Harlem, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The new project is called Dirty Thirty and is partly based on the real-life experiences of police officers with NYPD’s 30th Precinct, which was the subject of a string of arrests and corruption probes, Deadline Hollywood reports. The precinct was dubbed the “Dirty Thirty” after revelations that the officers based there were involved in drug dealing, extortion and other illegal activity.

The officers robbed drug dealers and sold drugs during their heyday in the mid-1990s, according to the New York Post.

Thirty-three police officers were charged with perjury, robbery, burglary, assault and theft, the Post reported.

Deadline Hollywood shared a synopsis of the film: “a story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, corrupting the justice system and defining a city.”

‘Power’ creator scores new deal

Last October, Courtney Kemp inked a lucrative new deal to develop more shows and a spinoff from the drama series.

This comes as exiting news for dedicated fans who have tuned in to see James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) try to get out of the deadly drug game and navigate a love triangle between his ride-or-die wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and first love and federal prosecutor Angela (Lela Loren).

In a statement, the Starz network said: “Under the new long-term deal, Kemp will develop and produce a variety of new content across multiple platforms through her End of Episode banner, which encompasses several commitments from STARZ to develop series drawing upon Kemp’s unique sensibility, including potential projects inspired by the world of Power.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the success we’ve had with Power and I’m excited about expanding our banner and diversifying the types of stories we’re telling. Chris brings with her a depth of experience that will elevate End of Episode to a new level and I’m looking forward to exploring new ways of writing about my obsession: the intersections of violence, power, sex and romance,” said Kemp.

Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs said, “Courtney is a one of a kind talent and we couldn’t be more excited about this unique and exclusive deal,” said “She’s an exceptional producer, incredible showrunner and artist, and we’re proud that she chose Lionsgate as her creative incubator. We look forward to the bold, original and provocative content she will offer our programming slates.”