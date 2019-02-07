Singer Chris Brown unleashed a barrage of expletives on social media after Migos member Offset called him out for sharing a meme that allegedly mocked fellow rapper 21 Savage’s legal troubles and possible deportation.

According to The Shade Room, on Monday, Brown had posted a video in which 21 Savage’s 2016 XXL Freshman cypher was dubbed over with the vocals of U.K.-based rapper/comedian, Big Shaq. The clip was accompanied with the caption, “CMON FAM, STOP PLAYING WIT DA MANS DEM.”

21 Savage memes have been blowing up all over social media since the news of his detainment broke on Sunday. However, not everyone finds them amusing, particularly fellow rapper Offset, who slipped into Brown’s comments section and posted, “Memes ain’t funny lame.”

While Offset’s critique may have been simple and to the point, it must have struck a nerve with Brown who responded in a way that many felt was disproportionate to what was initially said.

“”F*** you lil boy,” starts the singer, who clearly wasn’t in the mood to mince words.

“Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you.’ All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin faceass out of my comments. Sensitive as n***a. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up […] If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my d**k!”

Offset later responded to Brown’s verbal attack via Instagram Stories by posting: “Coke head don’t want [smoke emoji].”

While it may seem like this argument came out of nowhere, there has been tension between Brown and Migos ever since Offset’s bandmate Quavo was rumored to be dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. At one point, it got so bad things almost turned physical between the artists and their entourages during the 2017 BET Awards.

While the two entertainers argue over memes, Wednesday, JAY-Z and Roc Nation announced they’d be stepping up to assist 21 Savage’s legal team in their battle against U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

