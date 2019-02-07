JAY-Z has stepped in to help 21 Savage wade through his immigration issues and has enlisted the aid of attorney Alex Spiro to fight the case after Savage was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, Variety reports.

Jay released this statement today on Facebook:

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge,” Spiro told Variety. “What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years—not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

Yesterday, Savage’s reps released a statement clarifying his immigration status after discovering that the “Bank Account” rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was born in Britain.

“We are unaware of why ICE apparently targeted Mr. Abraham-Joseph, but we will do everything possible to legally seek his release and pursue his available relief in immigration court,” the statement reads.

According to a statement that was released by his team that argues that he is a DREAMER and was promised citizenship under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy, here’s what is known about 21 Savage’s case:

He was born in the U.K. and arrived legally in the U.S. at the age of 7.

He remained in the U.S. until 2005, when he left for approximately a month to visit the U.K., and returned under a valid H-4 visa on July 22, 2005 and has remained in the country since then.

His legal status expired, “through no fault of his own,” in 2006

“He has no criminal convictions or charges under state or federal law and is free to seek relief from removal in immigration court. ICE provided incorrect information to the press when it claimed he had a criminal conviction.” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said on Sunday.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.” (Which stems from a 2014 felony drug conviction in 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia. The charges reportedly were later expunged.

Savage also has three children who are United States citizens, Variety reports. He also has four siblings who are residents too, as well as a mother who is a lawful permanent resident.

“Because of his length of residence in the United States and his immediate relatives, Mr. Abraham-Joseph is eligible to seek Cancellation of Removal from an Immigration Judge,” a statement reads.

The statement also asserts, “He was placed into deportation proceedings after his arrest and was not in deportation proceedings prior to this detention by ICE. It also asserts that the DHS has known his address since the filing of a U-visa application in 2017, which was filed as a result his being the victim of a shooting in 2013.”

Savage “is not subject to mandatory detention under federal law and is eligible for bond,” it concludes.

It also notes, “Many have speculated as to possible ulterior motives for his arrest and detention, including that he released music five days prior to his arrest by ICE, which included new lyrics condemning the behavior of immigration officials for their detention of children at the border. We are unaware of why ICE apparently targeted Mr. Abraham-Joseph, but we will do everything possible to legally seek his release and pursue his available relief in immigration court.”

Last month, Jay-Z and Meek Mill recently announced the launch of a $50 million dollar criminal justice reform organization headed by CNN commentator Van Jones called REFORM alliance.