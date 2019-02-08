Ever since their arrests during Super Bowl weekend, Kiyomi Leslie Holden and her former boyfriend Shad Moss aka Bow Wow have been pleading their cases in the court of public opinion. Audio of the 911 call Holden made the night she and Bow Wow’s now infamous mugshots were issued, have surfaced.

According to The New York Daily News, Bow Wow, made it seem as if Holden was the aggressor, but the phone call Holden made to authorities paints a very different picture.

In the audio, through sobs, the young woman can be heard telling the dispatcher she’s been struck, but doesn’t think anyone would believe her assailant hit her.

“A distraught Leslie Holden tells the operator she was assaulted by Bow Wow and fled his apartment to make the call,” reports TMZ.

Holden then explained police had been called to their residence for a previous altercation before the actual arrest, but Moss and two of his friends took her cell phone and refused to let her out of a bedroom to speak with authorities. It’s unclear when that altercation occurred.

The allegations being made in this call are in complete contrast to what was reported previously by the 31-year old rapper, who released pictures showing scratches her incurred during the couple’s physical fight.

“Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium,” his attorney, Joe S. Habachy, said in a statement.

“For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case,” he continued “Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her.”

At the time, the only two independent witnesses both corroborated his version of events but now it appears they may have also been coconspirators.

It’s also being reported that another 911 call was made by the apartment building’s manager who says a resident called to complain they’d heard a fight which involved a male voice loudly threatening that he would, “Slap the f*** out of this bitch.”