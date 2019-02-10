The demand for R. Kelly tickets is so great in Germany that the controversial singer has had to upgrade to a bigger venue.

Despite facing multiple sexual assault allegations in the US, Germans want to spend an evening with the R&B hitmaker; as he is slated to perform a several concerts this spring in Deutschland, TMZ reports.

Apparently citizens in Ludwigsburg want to turn up with Kelly so much, that promoters for his April 12 concert had to change the venue twice to accommodate the demand. The current venue, Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, reportedly holds 9,000 people and is located about 75 miles away from the original venue, MHP Arena, in Ludwigsburg.

Reps for Ratiopharm reportedly debated hosting R. Kelly. The #MuteRKelly cry has been loudly heralded. Still, the venue ultimately decided to let the court of law be his judge and jury rather than the court of public opinion.

“[The] allegations [haven’t been] the subject of…criminal or even civil process,’ the arena said in a statement. “Anyone who personally considers that the presumption of innocence…is obsolete, and who feels called upon to take the place of the rule of law as an instance of social ostracism is hereby called upon to be prudent and reserved. In any case, we do not want to assume that competence.”

As TheGrio.com previously reported, the disgraced singer is under investigation in Fulton County, GA and he could face criminal charges in Illinois. The arena spokesperson said if facts surrounding the investigations change, contractual arrangements can be cancelled if need be.

On Tuesday, R. Kelly confirmed he would also be touring Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

For over two decades now, R. Kelly and his team have denied all abuses leveled against him by various alleged victims. As you know, he was convicted in 2002 over a video of himself committing sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, but in 2008 he was acquitted on appeal.

“The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone,” said his attorney Steve Greenburg following the release of producer dream hampton’s pearl-clutching Surviving R. Kelly doc, which features testimonies from women who claimed to have been emotional, sexually or physically abused by the award-winning artist.

Meanwhile, the #MuteRKelly movement in America succeed in getting the crooner dropped from his record label following the premiere of the documentary.